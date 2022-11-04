The No. 9 USC Trojans return home on Saturday night to face the California Golden Bears in a Pac-12 clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans enter 7-1 after a 45-37 victory at Arizona, while the Golden Bears, 3-5, lost to Oregon 42-24 last Saturday in Berkeley. These two teams played a makeup game last December, in which Cal got the home victory, 24-14, to close out both teams' 2021 regular seasons. USC is 5-3 against the spread, while Cal is 3-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Trojans are favored by 21.5 points in the latest USC vs. Cal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 60.5.

USC vs. California spread: USC -21.5

USC vs. California over/under: 60.5 points

What you need to know about California

The Golden Bears have lost four in a row and five of six following a 2-0 start. In last week's loss to Oregon, the Bears benched QB Jack Plummer (214 yards passing, one touchdown, two interceptions) for Kai Millner, who threw for 114 yards and two scores in garbage time. While the fans are restless to make a permanent switch at QB, it won't happen this week as Plummer will get the call once again against the Trojans. Averaging only 23.4 points per game, Cal ranks in the bottom-35 nationally in that metric.

The Bears are led by two solid receivers, Jeremiah Hunter (35-544-2) and J.Michael Sturdivant (43-516-6) who can cause matchup issues for opposing secondaries. Running back Jaydn Ott has 675 yards rushing and five scores in 2022, though 274 yards and three touchdowns came in the same game against the Wildcats in September. For Cal to have a chance at pulling off the big road upset, their offense has little room for error and must be focused on ball control and controlling the time of possession.

What you need to know about USC

The Trojans' offense has truly only been slowed once this season, a 17-14 USC victory at Oregon State in September. Last week against Arizona, Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, seemingly moving the ball at will against the porous Arizona defense. In the absence of star receiver Jordan Addison, fellow receivers Tahj Washington (7-118-2), Kyle Ford (6-114-1), and Brenden Rice (5-62-1) caught scores from Williams. The Oklahoma transfer QB has now thrown for 2,382 yards and 24 touchdowns to only one interception.

Oregon transfer RB Travis Dye has been a major success at USC, including 113 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown last week against the Wildcats. On the season, Dye has 121 carries for 760 yards and eight scores. As if USC's offense wasn't potent enough, they simply don't turn the ball over. Williams' interception is the only turnover the Trojans have lost this season. They lead the nation comfortably in turnover margin at plus-16.

