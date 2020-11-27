Who's Playing

Colorado @ No. 18 USC

Current Records: Colorado 2-0; USC 3-0

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes are 0-5 against the USC Trojans since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Buffaloes' week off comes to an end as they meet up with USC at 3:30 p.m. ET at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Things were close when Colorado and the Stanford Cardinal clashed two weeks ago, but Colorado ultimately edged out the opposition 35-32. Colorado QB Sam Noyer was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 255 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 36 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Noyer's 55-yard TD bomb to WR Dimitri Stanley in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, USC had enough points to win and then some against the Utah Utes last week, taking their game 33-17. No one had a standout game offensively for USC, but they got scores from RB Vavae Malepeai, WR Tyler Vaughns, and TE Erik Krommenhoek.

The Trojans' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Buffaloes have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Colorado up to 2-0 and USC to 3-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado is 10th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 315 on average. To make matters even worse for Colorado, the Trojans enter the contest with only two rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

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Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against Colorado in the last six years.

Oct 25, 2019 - USC 35 vs. Colorado 31

Oct 13, 2018 - USC 31 vs. Colorado 20

Nov 11, 2017 - USC 38 vs. Colorado 24

Oct 08, 2016 - USC 21 vs. Colorado 17

Nov 13, 2015 - USC 27 vs. Colorado 24