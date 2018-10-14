USC vs. Colorado: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the USC vs. Colorado football game
USC has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on Colorado at 10:30 p.m. USC has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Two weeks ago, USC secured a 24-20 win over Arizona. The success made it back-to-back wins for USC.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Colorado and Arizona St. last Saturday, but Colorado stepped up in the second half. Colorado came out on top against Arizona St. by a score of 28-21. The victory was familiar territory for Colorado, who now have five in a row.
Their wins bumped USC to 3-2 and Colorado to 5-0. In their win, Colorado relied heavily on Laviska Shenault Jr., who caught passes for 127 yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. USC will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
