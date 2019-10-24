USC vs. Colorado odds, spread: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 92-59 run

The Trojans look for their first road victory of the season, while the Buffaloes try to finally get a win in this series when Southern Cal visits Folsom Field to take on Colorado on Friday night. USC has played musical quarterbacks, but has talent all over the field, while the Buffs make big plays but are struggling amid a difficult Pac-12 schedule. Injuries have piled up for USC, and they continued in a 41-14 victory against Arizona last week, but the depth has been on full display this season. Colorado, meanwhile, lost 41-10 to Washington State last week, its second consecutive defeat by 30-plus points. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET in Boulder. The Trojans are 13.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Colorado odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 64. Before considering any Colorado vs. USC picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Trojans have been unsettled at quarterback due to injuries, but freshman Kedon Slovis has stepped in and provided a steady hand. He is sixth in the nation in completion percentage at 73.6 and has made use of a trio of star receivers. Michael Pittman is 22nd in the nation in receiving yards at 599, while Tyler Vaughns is 37th at 534. Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't far behind, with 35 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns.

Linebacker John Houston leads the defense in tackles with 61, and Marlon Tuipulotu (33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble) and Jay Tufele (22 tackles, 2.5 sacks) anchor the line. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao has been a steady playmaker, posting 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception for a secondary also fighting the injury bug. The Trojans have 21 sacks and six fumble recoveries on the season.

But just because the Trojans have talent and depth doesn't mean they will will cover the Colorado vs. USC spread on Friday night.

Colorado senior quarterback Steven Montez has thrown for 1,723 yards and 10 touchdowns and is completing 63.8 percent of his passes. Senior Tony Brown leads the team with 37 catches and four touchdowns, and K.D. Nixon provides the big-play threat, averaging 16.2 yards per catch. Sophomore running back Alex Fontenot has rushed for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior linebacker Nate Landman is eighth in the nation with 74 tackles. The Buffaloes have intercepted seven passes, have 13 total turnovers and are plus-two in turnover margin. They should have opportunities to make plays, as USC has turned the ball over 14 times this season.

