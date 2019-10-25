USC vs. Colorado odds, spread: 2019 College football picks, top predictions from model on 92-59 run

Southern California will try to remain perfect against Pac-12 foes and stay in control of its conference title hopes when the Trojans visit Folsom Field to face the Colorado Buffaloes. USC also will be looking for its first road victory of the season, and the Buffs have never beaten the Trojans in 13 tries. The Trojans are 4-3, but are 3-1 in the conference and tied with Utah atop the South division. Injuries have continued to hit USC hard, but talented players have stepped in to keep the team competitive. Colorado is 3-4 and coming off back-to-back 30-plus-point losses, and Friday's kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET in Boulder. The Trojans are 11.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Colorado odds, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 64. Before considering any Colorado vs. USC picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Trojans are 8-3 in Friday night games and have outscored Colorado 450-189 in their 13 meetings. Their offense averages 30.7 points and 434.1 yards per game and boasts one of the top receiving corps in the nation with Michael Pittman, Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Speedy Kenan Christon, once the fifth-string running back, broke out with 103 yards and two touchdowns in his first action last week in a 41-14 rout of Arizona.

Linebacker Kana'i Mauga also had a breakout game in the wake of the Trojans' injury onslaught, posting 13 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble last week. Special teams also has been a strength, with Velus Jones averaging 25 yards per kickoff return and taking one back for a score. Sophomore kicker Chase McGrath has not missed a kick, converting all 27 extra points and going 8-for-8 on field goals, including a 52-yarder.

But just because the Trojans have talent and depth doesn't mean they will will cover the Colorado vs. USC spread on Friday night.

Colorado senior quarterback Steven Montez has thrown for 1,723 yards and 10 touchdowns and is completing 63.8 percent of his passes. Senior Tony Brown leads the team with 37 catches and four touchdowns, and K.D. Nixon provides the big-play threat, averaging 16.2 yards per catch. Sophomore running back Alex Fontenot has rushed for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior linebacker Nate Landman is eighth in the nation with 74 tackles. The Buffaloes have intercepted seven passes, have 13 total turnovers and are plus-two in turnover margin. They should have opportunities to make plays, as USC has turned the ball over 14 times this season.

