Before a full slate on Saturday, the Pac-12 features a prime time matchup on Friday evening. The No. 8 USC Trojans host the Colorado Buffaloes in the 10th game of the 2022 season for both sides. USC is 8-1 overall and 6-1 in Pac-12 play, enjoying the program's best nine-game start since 2008. Colorado is just 1-8 overall and 1-5 in conference action after a 49-10 loss to Oregon. The Buffs are 1-3 under interim head coach Mike Sanford Jr. USC is 5-4 against the spread, while Colorado is 2-7 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Trojans as 34-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 66 in the latest USC vs. Colorado odds.

USC vs. Colorado spread: USC -34

USC vs. Colorado over/under: 66 points

COL: The Buffaloes are 2-7 against the spread this season

USC: The Trojans are 5-4 against the spread this season

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes have a grim statistical profile this season, which is to be expected given the team's win-loss record. However, Colorado has covered the spread in two of its last four games, and the Buffaloes will be getting a sizable cushion in a potential spot for USC to overlook them. Colorado should also benefit from USC's defensive shortcomings, with the Trojans yielding 409.2 total yards per game this season.

USC is third-worst in the Pac-12 in passing defense, giving up 267 yards per game, and the Trojans are also in the bottom five of the conference in rushing defense (142.2 yards allowed per game). Opponents are generating 4.5 yards per carry against USC and, on the defensive side, Colorado has two of the top five tacklers in the Pac-12 this season in sophomore safety Trevor Woods and senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo. Both should play critical roles against the explosive USC offense.

Why USC can cover

USC is 15-0 all-time against Colorado, and the Trojans have the vastly superior roster in this matchup. The Trojans can enter with confidence on defense, but USC's offensive matchup is even more friendly. Under Lincoln Riley, the Trojans are averaging 41.0 points per game, No. 7 in the country, and USC is in the top five of the nation in yards per play (7.2) and third down efficiency (53.3%). USC is averaging 495.9 total yards per game, clearly landing in the upper echelon of FBS, and the Trojans are averaging 313.7 passing yards per game and 8.7 yards per pass attempt.

USC's attack is not one-dimensional either, with the Trojans also producing high-end efficiency on the ground. The Trojans are averaging 182.2 rushing yards per game, a top-five mark in the Pac-12, and USC is generating 5.5 yards per carry as a team. With Colorado ranking dead-last in the Pac-12 in total defense and rushing defense, USC should be able to move the ball in chunks on the ground.

