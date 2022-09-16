The No. 7 USC Trojans, guided by new coach Lincoln Riley, host Jeff Tedford's Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday night at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans, with new QB Caleb Williams and last year's Biletnikoff award winning WR Jordan Addison, are off to a 2-0 beginning after big victories over Rice and at Stanford. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, easily beat FCS Cal Poly 35-7 in Week 1 before losing 35-32 on the final play of the game last Saturday to Oregon State.

USC vs. Fresno State spread: USC -12

USC vs. Fresno State over/under: 73.5 points

What you need to know about Fresno State

Senior QB Jake Haener rallied the Bulldogs back from a late deficit to take the lead with a minute remaining in last Saturday's game, before Oregon State scored on a three yard TD run with no time remaining for the win. Haener completed 29 of 45 passes for 360 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort. Fresno State was led on the ground by RB Jordan Mims, who rushed for two TDs and 122 yards on 21 carries.

Haener's top target through the air, WR Nikko Remigio, has 100 yards receiving in both of the Bulldogs games. The Bulldogs will have their hands full on defense though, as USC is averaging 53.5 points and more than 520 yards per game. Getting into a shootout with the Trojans might be a losing formula for Tedford's team.

What you need to know about USC

The Trojans have been an absolute machine on offense in their first two games. They have scored 66 points in the first half alone thus far and the duo of Williams and Addison has been unstoppable thus far. The transfer QB from Oklahoma has thrown for 590 yards and six scores while adding more than 70 yards on the ground. Addison has 12 catches for 226 yards and four TDs on the season and looks to be one of the favorites as the nation's top wide receiver once again.

Defensively, USC registered five sacks against Stanford last weekend and looks to slow down the potent Fresno State attack with a dominant pass rush. If there is one concern for the Trojans, it's penalties. USC committed nine infractions last week for 104 total yards against the Cardinal.

