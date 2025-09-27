The No. 21 USC Trojans will face their stiffest test of the season so far when they take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Saturday. USC is coming off a 45-31 win over Michigan State, while Illinois will look to rebound from a 63-10 loss at Indiana in Week 4. The Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who tied for ninth in the conference at 4-5 and were 7-6 overall in 2024, are 2-4 on the road since the start of last season. The Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten), who tied for fifth at 6-3 and were 10-3 overall, are 8-1 on their home field since the start of last year.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., is at noon ET. USC leads the all-time series 11-2, and will meet for the first time since 2007. The Trojans are 6.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any USC vs. Illinois picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Illinois. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for USC vs. Illinois:

USC vs. Illinois spread USC -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook USC vs. Illinois over/under 60.5 points USC vs. Illinois money line USC -249, Illinois +202 USC vs. Illinois picks See picks at SportsLine USC vs. Illinois streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why USC can cover

Junior quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is in his second season with the Trojans, leads the USC offense. In four games, he has completed 68 of 96 passes (70.8%) for 1,223 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions. In last week's win over Michigan State, he completed 20 of 26 passes (76.9%) for 234 yards and three touchdowns. In a 59-20 win over Georgia Southern on Sept. 6, he completed 16 of 24 passes (66.7%) for 412 yards and four touchdowns.

Junior running back Waymond Jordan leads the ground attack. In four games, he has carried 57 times for 443 yards (7.8 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over Michigan State, he rushed 18 times for 157 yards (8.7 average), including a long of 40. He carried 16 times for 167 yards (10.4 average) and one touchdown in the win over Georgia Southern. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Illinois can cover

Senior quarterback Luke Altmyer is in his third year at Illinois after two seasons at Ole Miss. In four games this season, he has completed 70 of 100 passes for 855 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions. In the loss at Indiana, he was 14 of 22 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown. He was 22 of 31 for 296 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-19 win at Duke on Sept. 6.

Altmyer's top target has been senior wide receiver Hank Beatty. He has 21 receptions for 302 yards (14.4 average) and one touchdown. In the win over Duke, he caught eight passes for 128 yards, including a long of 36. He had five catches for 108 yards, including a long of 59, in a 52-3 win over Western Illinois on Aug. 29. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make USC vs. Illinois picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 69 combined points.

So who wins USC vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?