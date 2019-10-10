USC vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from simulation on 68-42 run

It's the latest edition of one of college football's most storied rivalries when the USC Trojans travel to South Bend to face the ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. The Irish have national playoff aspirations behind a balanced offense and a ball-hawking defense, while USC is looking for a season-saving upset. Notre Dame comes off a 52-0 rout of Bowling Green and has only lost to No. 3 Georgia, while the Trojans have beaten two ranked teams but come off a bye week after a 28-14 loss to No. 17 Washington. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59. Before entering your USC vs. Notre Dame picks, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Notre Dame's offense runs through quarterback Ian Book and running back Tony Jones. Book has thrown for 1,254 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Jones has run for 381 yards, with a 6.9 per-carry average and four touchdowns. Book has 139 yards and two scores on the ground as well. Chase Claypool has been the main target, catching 24 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns, while Book has a reliable pair of tight ends in Cole Kmet (15 catches, 204 yards, two TDs) and Tommy Tremble (9-136-2).

Notre Dame's defense allows just 14.8 points per game, but it is built on big plays. They have forced 14 turnovers, including eight fumble recoveries, and also have 14 sacks.

But just because Notre Dame gets the job done on both sides of the ball doesn't mean the Irish will cover the Notre Dame vs. USC spread on Saturday.

That's because the Trojans will start freshman Kedon Slovis at quarterback after he missed time with a concussion. He has completed 77.9 percent of his throws and has 732 yards and five touchdowns in four games. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-20 win against then-No. 23 Stanford. He will be bolstered by receivers Michael Pittman (31-501), and Tyler Vaughns (31-414).

Southern Cal has a young defense, but it has largely been effective, limiting teams to 411 yards and 24.8 points per game. It is strong up front, with John Houston (45 tackles) and Palaie Gaoteote (41) anchoring the linebacking corps. Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu anchor the middle of the line, and Drake Jackson has three sacks coming off the end.

