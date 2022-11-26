The No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the No. 6 USC Trojans in the 93rd all-time meeting between the programs on Saturday. Notre Dame leads the all-time series by a 50-37-5 margin, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosts the matchup. Notre Dame is 8-3 overall this season and on a four-game winning streak. USC is 6-0 at home and 10-1 overall in 2022.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Trojans as 4-point favorites in Los Angeles for this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 63.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds. Before making any USC vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on USC vs. Notre Dame and just revealed its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Notre Dame vs. USC:

Notre Dame vs. USC spread: USC -4

Notre Dame vs. USC over/under: 63.5 points

Notre Dame vs. USC money line: USC -195, ND +162

ND: The Irish are 6-5 against the spread this season

USC: The Trojans are 7-4 against the spread this season

Notre Dame vs. USC picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has the superior defense in this matchup. The Fighting Irish, led by head coach Marcus Freeman, are allowing only 20.3 points per game, and Notre Dame is in the top 20 of FBS in total yards allowed (317.2 per game). Notre Dame is above-average against the pass and the run, with the Irish giving up fewer than 190 passing yards per game. Opponents are completing only 56.5% of pass attempts against Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish producing 33 sacks, a top-15 mark in the nation.

Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey is in the top 10 of FBS with 9.5 sacks, and Notre Dame is holding opponents to a 34% third down efficiency rate. On the other side, USC is allowing 405 total yards per game, including 257.8 passing yards per contest, and the Trojans are giving up 4.6 yards per carry.

Why USC can cover

Most of the attention is on USC's offense, and with good reason, but the Trojans do have defensive strengths. USC leads the country with a +20 turnover margin, and the Trojans have scored 100 more points off turnovers than opponents this season, leading FBS. USC has more interceptions (18) than touchdown passes allowed (17) this season, and the Trojans are leading the Pac-12 with 33 sacks.

Junior defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu leads FBS with 11.5 sacks, including 4.5 sacks in the last three games, and USC is utterly dominant on offense. The Trojans are in the top five of the country in scoring (42.9 points per game), total yards (513.0 per game), passing yards (330.8 per game) and third down efficiency (54.3%), with Caleb Williams engineering an offense that has 34 passing touchdowns, only three interceptions and 9.1 yards per pass attempt in 2022.

How to make USC vs. Notre Dame picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 61 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. USC? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.