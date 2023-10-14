Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) look to keep their perfect record in tact when they travel to South Bend, Ind. to take on the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) on Saturday. The Trojans are coming off a 43-41 triple overtime win over Arizona, while Notre Dame is looking to bounce back from a 33-20 loss to Louisville. The rivalry between USC and Notre Dame is one of the most storied in the history of college football, with the Irish holding an advantage, winning four of the last five meetings and holding a 48–37–5 edge in the all-time series.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. The Huskies are favored by 3 points in the latest USC vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is set at 60.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before making any Notre Dame vs. USC picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football, and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his football picks for SportsLine in 2023, going 19-6 on his best bets, including a 5-1 mark in the USC-Colorado game, up to this point in the season. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on USC vs. Notre Dame and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Notre Dame vs. USC:

Notre Dame vs. USC spread: Notre Dame -3

Notre Dame vs. USC over/under: 60.5 points

Notre Dame vs. USC money line: USC +118, Notre Dame -140



USC: QB Caleb Williams leads college football with 22 TD passes.

ND: The Irish have won four of the last five meetings with USC.

Notre Dame vs. USC picks: See picks at SportsLine



Notre Dame vs. USC live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why USC can cover

The Trojans have arguably the best player in college football in quarterback Caleb Williams. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been outstanding in his second season guiding the Trojans, and his the ability to keep his team in every game they play. Williams enters this matchup completing 71.7% of his passes for 1,822 yards, 22 touchdown passes, and one interception. He's also rushed for 124 yards and six TDs.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd has been a dynamic threat out of the backfield that can take some pressure off of Williams. The 210-pound junior enters this matchup averaging 7.7 yards per carry. In total, Lloyd has 519 yards and four touchdowns. In USC's win over Arizona, Lloyd finished with 86 yards and a TD on 15 carries. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame is experienced with strengths on both sides of the ball. Transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has been outstanding in his first season in South Bend, completing 64.5% of his passes for 1,712 yards, 16 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's also scored two TDs on the ground. Hartman gives the Irish the first game-changing player at the quarterback position in several years.

Running back Audric Estime has played at a high level all season for Notre Dame and will be difficult for USC's porous defense to contain. The 227-pound junior is a true three-down running back with the ability to run between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield. Estime enters this matchup with 105 carries for 692 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 10 passes for 89 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Notre Dame vs. USC picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Notre Dame vs. USC picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 19-6 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.