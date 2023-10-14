No. 10 USC (6-0) will try to keep its perfect record intact when it faces No. 21 Notre Dame (5-2) on Saturday night. The Trojans have yet to face a ranked opponent this season, escaping with a 43-41 win over Arizona in triple overtime last week. Notre Dame is facing a ranked team for the fourth week in a row, and it is playing for the eighth week in a row overall. The Fighting Irish will have a much-needed bye week next week before they play their final four games of the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. The Fighting Irish are 3-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Notre Dame vs. USC odds, while the over/under is 60.5 points. Before making any USC vs. Notre Dame picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football, and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his football picks for SportsLine in 2023, going 19-6 on his best bets, including a 5-1 mark in the USC-Colorado game, up to this point in the season. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on USC vs. Notre Dame and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Notre Dame vs. USC:

Notre Dame vs. USC spread: Notre Dame -3

Notre Dame vs. USC over/under: 60.5 points

Notre Dame vs. USC money line: USC +120, Notre Dame -143



USC: QB Caleb Williams leads college football with 22 TD passes.

ND: The Irish have won four of the last five meetings with USC.

Notre Dame vs. USC picks: See picks at SportsLine



Notre Dame vs. USC live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why USC can cover

Notre Dame is in a brutal scheduling spot on Saturday night, facing a ranked opponent for the fourth straight week. The Fighting Irish have dropped two of their last three games, including a 33-20 setback at then-No. 25 Louisville last week. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw his first three interceptions of the season, and Notre Dame's defense allowed 26 points in the second half.

USC leads the country in points per game (51.8) and ranks fourth in total offense, averaging 523.3 yards per game. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Williams has thrown for 1,822 yards, 22 touchdowns and just one interception while rushing for six more scores. USC picked up a 38-27 victory when these teams met last season, and it has covered the spread in four of the last six head-to-head meetings between these teams. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame is experienced with strengths on both sides of the ball. Hartman has been outstanding in his first season in South Bend, completing 64.5% of his passes for 1,712 yards, 16 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's also scored two TDs on the ground. Hartman gives the Irish the first game-changing player at the quarterback position in several years.

Running back Audric Estime has played at a high level all season for Notre Dame and will be difficult for USC's porous defense to contain. The 227-pound junior is a true three-down running back with the ability to run between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield. Estime enters this matchup with 105 carries for 692 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 10 passes for 89 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Notre Dame vs. USC picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Notre Dame vs. USC picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 19-6 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.