USC vs. Ohio State, Cotton Bowl: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, time

Two of the most historic programs in college football history will meet ... in a game that is normally played out in California but will instead go down in Texas this year. Because what do you do if the Rose Bowl is reserved for the College Football Playoff and neither the Big Ten or Pac-12 made the cut? Well, you just move it to the Lone Star State. That's essentially what's happening in this year's Cotton Bowl as the Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Pac-12 champion USC Trojans at JerryWorld in Arlington.

This may not be a playoff game, but it sure feels like one.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, December 29 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

No. 5 Ohio State: The Buckeyes could consider this Cotton Bowl berth to be a disappointment. After all, they won the Big Ten yet weren't selected for the CFP. Still, if you aren't going to be in the playoff, there are worse things that can happen to you than a Cotton Bowl appearance against USC. If you can't win a national title, at least you can get a shot at ending your seven-game losing streak against the Trojans (Ohio State hasn't beaten USC since the 1974 Rose Bowl).

No. 8 USC: The Trojans may have missed out on the CFP, but it's already been a successful year for the Trojans. They won their first Pac-12 title since 2008, and a decade is too long a time for a program such as USC to go without a conference title. While quarterback Sam Darnold receives most of the attention due to the draft hype surrounding him -- and there's a good chance he'll be returning to school -- the engine of the USC offense is running back Ronald Jones, who has rushed for 1,486 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.



