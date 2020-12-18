Who's Playing

Oregon @ No. 13 USC

Current Records: Oregon 3-2; USC 5-0

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Oregon and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Ducks nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Oregon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 21-17 to the California Golden Bears. The losing side was boosted by RB Travis Dye, who caught two passes for 85 yards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, USC beat the UCLA Bruins 43-38 this past Saturday. USC QB Kedon Slovis was slinging it as he passed for five TDs and 344 yards on 47 attempts. Slovis' 65-yard touchdown toss to WR Drake London in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Oregon is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oregon State Beavers Nov. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 41-38. In other words, don't count USC out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won two out of their last three games against USC.