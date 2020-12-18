Who's Playing
Oregon @ No. 13 USC
Current Records: Oregon 3-2; USC 5-0
What to Know
The Oregon Ducks have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Oregon and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Ducks nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Oregon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 21-17 to the California Golden Bears. The losing side was boosted by RB Travis Dye, who caught two passes for 85 yards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, USC beat the UCLA Bruins 43-38 this past Saturday. USC QB Kedon Slovis was slinging it as he passed for five TDs and 344 yards on 47 attempts. Slovis' 65-yard touchdown toss to WR Drake London in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Oregon is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oregon State Beavers Nov. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 41-38. In other words, don't count USC out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a 3-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oregon have won two out of their last three games against USC.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Oregon 56 vs. USC 24
- Nov 05, 2016 - USC 45 vs. Oregon 20
- Nov 21, 2015 - Oregon 48 vs. USC 28