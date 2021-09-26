Through 3 Quarters

The Oregon State Beavers were expected to take an 'L' in this one, but so far it isn't playing out to script. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the USC Trojans as the Beavers lead 35-17. Oregon State has been riding high on the performance of QB Chance Nolan, who has passed for four TDs and 213 yards on 17 attempts in addition to picking up 47 yards on the ground.

Oregon State and USC came into this matchup with previous-game wins. We'll see if Oregon State can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out USC's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Oregon State @ USC

Current Records: Oregon State 2-1; USC 2-1

What to Know

The USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Sept. 25 at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

USC took their matchup against the Washington State Cougars last week by a conclusive 45-14 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Trojans had established a 35-14 advantage. WR Drake London was the offensive standout of the game for USC, catching 13 passes for two TDs and 170 yards.

USC's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S Calen Bullock and CB Jayden Williams.

Meanwhile, Oregon State kept a clean sheet against the Idaho Vandals last week and took the game 42 to nothing. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28 to nothing.

USC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Trojans are stumbling into the contest with the 169th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 240.7 on average. The Beavers have experienced some passing struggles of their own as they are 187th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 254.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The Trojans are a big 11-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Trojans slightly, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

USC have won both of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last seven years.