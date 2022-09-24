An intriguing matchup between undefeated Pac-12 teams is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday between the USC Trojans and Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. The Beavers have averaged over 468 yards of total offense over their first three games, while USC has racked up 520 yards per game. The two programs each already have over 20 offensive plays that have gone for more than 20 yards this season.

Oregon State won last year's matchup outright, 45-27, despite coming into the game as an 11-point underdog. The Trojans are favored by six points in the latest Oregon State vs. USC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 70.5. Before entering any USC vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oregon State vs. USC. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for USC vs. Oregon State:

Oregon State vs. USC spread: USC -6

Oregon State vs. USC over/under: 70.5 points

Oregon State vs. USC picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Oregon State

The Beavers beat the Montana State Bobcats 68-28 last week and piled up 275 more yards of total offense. Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan was on fire, and threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns in addition to rushing for another score. For the season, Nolan has passed for 746 yards and seven touchdowns with just two interceptions.

In Oregon State's last game against an FBS program, it managed to wrestle a 35-32 win away from Fresno State on September 10. Running back Deshaun Fenwick finished with 102 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. USC has been the top team in the country at forcing turnovers, but Oregon State ranks 11th in turnover margin, at 1.67, so the Beavers shouldn't let that be the reason the game might get away from them.

What you need to know about USC

USC took its game against last week against Fresno State by a much more decisive 45-17 score. USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Caleb Williams, who passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns with two more rushing touchdowns. Running back Travis Dye also got in on the action with 102 rushing yards and a score on 11 carries.

Oregon State enters the contest with only one passing touchdown allowed this season, good for third best in the nation, and six interceptions. The Trojans have picked off seven passes, but have managed to create pressure up front with 14 total sacks. Tuli Tuipulotu and Solomon Byrd have led the effort up front, with three sacks apiece and 10 total tackles for loss.

How to make Oregon State vs. USC picks

The model has simulated Oregon State vs. USC 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in more than 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Oregon State vs. USC? And which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks