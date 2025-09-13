The USC Trojans and Purdue Boilermakers will have their first meeting since 1998 this Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are kicking off their Big Ten schedules and will be facing fellow Power 4 teams for the first time this season. USC (2-0) has knocked off a pair of Group of Five programs, most recently defeating Georgia Southern, 59-20. Purdue (2-0) also prevailed over a Group of Five team in Week 1 before a triumph over FCS school, Southern Illinois, 34-17 in Week 2. USC is 3-1 all-time versus the Boilermakers.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The Trojans are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. USC odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5. Before making any USC vs. Purdue picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. USC. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for USC vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. USC spread USC -20.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Purdue vs. USC over/under 59.5 points Purdue vs. USC money line USC -1515, Purdue +862 Purdue vs. USC picks See picks at SportsLine Purdue vs. USC streaming Sign up for Paramount+

Why USC can cover

While we're very early in the season, the USC offense looks to be one of the elite in all of college football. It leads the nation in both total offense and yards per play while ranking second in scoring offense. Running back Waymond Jordan, who was the top-ranked JUCO transfer, is averaging a mind-boggling 10 yards per carry across 21 attempts as he's one of four Trojans with multiple touchdowns on the ground this year.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has one score on the ground of his own, in addition to six passing scores. The USC defense is also holding its own as it has racked up nine sacks and four takeaways. Lincoln Riley's squad has the huge spread advantage over Purdue, as the Boilermakers' 10 spread defeats since the start of last season are tied for the most in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the Trojans are 10-5 ATS over this same span, which is the third-best spread record in the conference. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Purdue can cover

Despite its start, USC is not without flaws as an overmatched Georgia Southern team found success on offense versus the Trojans in Week 2. USC allowed three passing touchdowns as well as 142 rushing yards to a team led by former Trojans coach Clay Helton. USC also has been a bit undisciplined as it committed more penalties (eight) last week than its two opponents have combined to commit versus the team this season (seven). Just 15 teams in all of FBS are averaging more penalty yardage per game than the USC Trojans.

In its lone game versus an FBS opponent in Week 1, Purdue shut out Ball State 31-0. New coach Barry Odom, whose background is in defense, has successfully implemented his brand of football on the program, and the Boilermakers have more rushing yards so far (307) than their opponents have passing yards (289). Odom, who was formerly UNLV's head coach, also knows Maiava's strengths and weaknesses as well as anyone as Maiava was UNLV's starting QB in 2023, so Odom will have his defense full prepared for USC's talented quarterback. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make USC vs. Purdue picks

