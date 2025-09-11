USC looks to pick up its first Big Ten conference win outside Los Angeles when it travels to West Lafayette to face Purdue on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Trojans (2-0) have cruised through nonconference play, outscoring opponents 132-33 and piling up 755 total yards in last week's 59-20 win over Georgia Southern. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been sharp through two games, completing 73.8% of his passes for 707 yards and six touchdowns. The offense has been balanced, with 12 different players reaching the end zone.

The Boilermakers (2-0) are off to their best start since 2021 under first-year coach Barry Odom, tasked with revitalizing a program that has just three Big Ten victories over the past two seasons. Running back Devin Mockobee, the lone returning starter from last year's backfield, already has three rushing touchdowns in 2025.

This will be the first meeting between the programs in 27 years. The last came in the 1998 season opener, when USC beat a Purdue team led by future NFL quarterback Drew Brees. With both teams largely untested against top competition, Saturday's Big Ten opener serves as an early-season measuring stick and USC's first road test.

USC vs. Purdue: Need to know

Big Ten road woes: USC didn't get a warm welcome in its introductory season last year, dropping its first four conference road games before finally winning at UCLA in a crosstown matchup. The Trojans are aiming to avoid a repeat, and coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday the team has reworked its game-week schedule and even switched the type of airplane used for road trips.

Transfer influx: No Power Four team added more transfers in the latest portal cycle than Purdue. First-year coach Barry Odom brought in 54 newcomers to upgrade the starting lineup and bolster depth across the roster. The early impact has been most evident on defense, where the team's top seven tacklers through two games are all transfers. Linebackers Mani Powell and Charles Correa have combined for 18 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks.

Explosive offense: USC has feasted on overmatched opponents, leading the FBS in explosive play rate (25.8%) and offensive touchdowns (17) through Week 2. Wide receiver Makai Lemon is in the midst of a breakout campaign, ranking third nationally with 248 receiving yards to go along with 11 catches and two touchdowns. Whether Purdue's rebuilt defense can slow the Trojans' rhythm will be the question Saturday.

How to watch USC vs. Purdue live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

USC vs. Purdue prediction, picks

Purdue pulling off the outright upset would be one of the biggest surprises of Week 3, but the rebuilt Boilermakers could have enough to keep this Big Ten opener to a respectable margin. Their path is clear: shorten the game and limit USC's possessions. Purdue ranks 23rd nationally in called run play percentage (57.0%), while USC's defense has struggled against the run, sitting tied for 80th in success rate (60.8%). If Purdue controls the tempo on the ground, it can hang around longer than expected. Pick: Purdue +20.5

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 3 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that is 31-19 since the beginning of last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.