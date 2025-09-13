Two teams looking to get to 3-0 this season face off during the Week 3 college football schedule, as the USC Trojans face the Purdue Boilermakers. This is the first time these teams have played each other since 1998, when the Trojans defeated a Boilermakers side quarterbacked by future Super Bowl winner Drew Brees. Both teams have lopsided wins to start off the season, with USC defeating Missouri State and Georgia Southern, while Purdue took down Ball State and Southern Illinois.

Kickoff from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Trojans are 20.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 59.5. Before making any Purdue vs. USC picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model. Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

Click here to bet USC vs. Purdue at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Where to watch USC vs. Purdue on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Purdue vs. USC betting preview

Odds: USC -20.5, over/under 59.5

USC kicked off its second season in the Big Ten with an emphatic 73-13 win against Missouri State when quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 295 yards and had two touchdowns. The junior was even more impressive in Week 2 when he threw for 412 yards with four touchdowns in a 59-20 win against Georgia Southern. He leads quarterbacks across all conferences with 16.8 yards per pass and will face his toughest test yet against Purdue's defense.



The Boilermakers have also pulled off two high-scoring victories, shutting out Ball State, 31-0, and defeating Southern Illinois, 34-17. New head coach Barry Odom appears to be turning around a team that went 1-11 last year and has the potential to start 3-0 for the first time since 2004.

Click here to bet USC vs. Purdue at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's USC vs. Purdue predictions, picks

USC is 2-0 against the spread to start the season and has covered the spread with ease, including a 35.5 line in Week 1. Purdue is 1-1 ATS and about to face the Big Ten's most potent offense, which is averaging 676 yards per game. The SportsLine model projects the Trojans will cover the spread in 62% of simulations.

Want more Week 3 College Football picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Purdue Boilermakers vs. USC Trojans. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 College Football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.