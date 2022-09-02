The USC Trojans will open a new era under head coach Lincoln Riley when they face the Rice Owls on Saturday. USC replaced former coach Clay Helton with Riley, who won the Big 12 four times with Oklahoma. Rice, meanwhile, is coming off its best finish during coach Mike Bloomgren's tenure, which was just a 4-8 campaign in 2021.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Trojans are favored by 33 points in the latest USC vs. Rice odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 61.5.

USC vs. Rice spread: USC -33

USC vs. Rice over-under: 61.5 points

Why USC can cover

USC recorded a massive win in the offseason when it was able to hire Riley, who wound up bringing several key players with him from Oklahoma. The Trojans will be led by quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Mario Williams. Williams won the Sooners' starting job last October and finished the season with 1,912 passing yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 442 rushing yards and another six scores.

He will now have Williams and the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner, Jordan Addison, as his top weapons. Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns while at Pitt last year. The Trojans also added Oregon running back Travis Dye via the transfer portal, assembling an uber-talented offense heading into the season.

Why Rice can cover

There is a good chance that USC is going to need some time to get things rolling, as it is playing under a new head coach and has a ton of new pieces on the field. The Trojans replaced their key players at almost every position, so the season opener might not be the time to back them. Rice returns leading rusher Ari Broussard, who posted 560 yards last season.

The Owls also return wide receiver Cedric Patterson III, who notched six touchdowns in 2021. They have most of their key players back on the defensive side as well, so this team understands their identity heading into the season. Rice will be motivated to keep this game close down the stretch, while USC might start looking ahead to a Week 2 matchup at Stanford.

