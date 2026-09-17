No. 12 USC faces its first conference test of the season as the Trojans travel to play Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans have been strong through a 3-0 start, averaging more than 40 points per game against a relatively strong slate of Group of Six opponents. However, this marks the first power conference opponent of the year.

Rutgers, conversely, is off to a miserable start. The Scarlet Knights are 0-2 after stunningly losing against UMass in the opener, before losing a close matchup 28-21 to Boston College. Star wide receiver KJ Duff posted 137 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but quarterback AJ Surace finished with four interceptions.

USC-Rutgers marks one of the strange new conference matchups of the new era after the Trojans joined the historically eastern Big Ten. The only matchup between these teams came in 2024, when USC crushed Rutgers 42-20 behind three touchdowns from running back Woody Marks.

USC vs. Rutgers: Need to know

Young star injured: The Trojans will be without one of the sport's most exciting freshmen with Trent Mosely expected to miss multiple games with a knee injury, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Mosely was rated the No. 34 receiver in the Class of 2026, but has quickly emerged as one of the best in the country. Mosey recorded 13 catches for 255 yards and four touchdowns through his first three games, including a score in all three performances.

Old reliable: While Mosley is one of the most exciting underclassmen in the sport, Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff has been perhaps the lone star for the Scarlet Knights. Despite the two losses, Duff has been unstoppable, recording 17 catches for 333 yards and five touchdowns in just two games. His touchdowns lead the nation and yardage leads the Power Four. No one else on Rutgers' roster has more than 82 yards.

Heisman hopeful: USC quarterback Jayden Maiava was one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the Big Ten last season, and comes back hoping to build on his production. The senior has completed 80.7% of his passes for 896 yards, 10 touchdowns and only one interception through three games, all of which rank near the top nationally. Heisman cases are often built on statistical profiles, and Maiava has a shot to put up monster numbers against the Scarlet Knights.

How to watch USC vs. Rutgers live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

USC vs. Rutgers prediction, picks

USC boats one of the most potent offenses in America and faces a prove-it opportunity on the road against a Big Ten opponent. Rutgers won't have many answers for the Trojans, and it's a chance for the USC defense to make another statement after shutting out Fresno State two weeks ago. Pick: USC -23.5



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Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer USC -23.5 USC Rutgers Rutgers

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