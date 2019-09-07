USC vs. Stanford live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. No. 23 Stanford (away)

Current Records: USC 1-0-0; Stanford 1-0-0

Last Season Records: USC 5-7-0; Stanford 9-4-0;

What to Know

Stanford will square off against USC at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stanford will be hoping to build upon the 17-3 win they picked up against USC the last time they played.

After losing to Northwestern the last time they met, the Cardinal decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Stanford took their game against Northwestern last week 17-7.

Meanwhile, USC gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Fresno State, winning 31-23.

The Cardinal are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinal ranked eighth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 107.9 on average. The Trojans ranked 20th worst in the nation with respect to penalties last season, where the team accrued 96. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.80

Odds

The Trojans are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cardinal.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Stanford have won four out of their last six games against USC.