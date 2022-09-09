The No. 10 USC Trojans (1-0) and the Stanford Cardinals (1-0) collide on Saturday afternoon for a Pac-12 Conference matchup. USC had a dominant Week 1 performance, blowing out Rice 66-14 behind an outstanding performance from projected Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams. On the flip side, Stanford also cruised to victory, topping Colgate 41-10 behind 118 yards and two touchdowns from running back E.J. Smith, son of NFL legend Emmitt Smith.

Kickoff from Stanford Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Trojans as 8.5-point favorites in its latest USC vs. Stanford odds, while the over-under for total points is 67.5.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Stanford vs. USC:

USC vs. Stanford spread: USC -8.5

USC vs. Stanford Over-Under: 67.5 points

USC vs. Stanford money line: Trojans -305, Cardinals +240

USC: Over is 6-0 in Trojans' last six games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

STAN: Under is 4-0 in the last four meetings in Stanford

Why USC can cover

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams transferred over to USC after Lincoln Riley became the head coach. Williams is an athletic playmaker who is a dynamic passer and legitimate running threat. He has a quick release and terrific arm strength, allowing him to make every throw needed. In the season-opening win over Rice, he went 19 of 22 for 249 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also logged 68 rushing yards.

Junior receiver Tahj Washington is a smooth weapon on the outside for the Trojans. Washington is a shifty weapon that creates separation from defenders. In 2021, the Texas native reeled in 54 catches for 602 yards and one touchdown. On Sept. 3 against Rice, he racked up four catches for 65 yards and 16.3 yards per reception.

Why Stanford can cover

Junior quarterback Tanner McKee is leading the Cardinal offense. McKee stands tall in the pocket (6-foot-6) while owning a strong arm to consistently deliver strikes. The California native has great footwork with a good feel for pressure. McKee is a quick decision-maker and can get the offense in rhythm. Last week, he was 22-for-27 for 308 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Senior receiver Brycen Tremayne is a big-bodied target (6-foot-4) on the outside for Stanford. Tremayne is able to go up and snag contested balls for this unit. The California native hopes to make a bigger impact this season and started the 2022 campaign off well. On Sept. 3 against Colgate, he caught four passes for 54 yards.

