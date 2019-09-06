USC vs. Stanford odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 52-31 run

The 23rd-ranked Stanford Cardinal and USC Trojans will be without their starting quarterbacks when they open Pac-12 college football action on Saturday. Stanford starting quarterback K.J. Costello has been ruled out after being knocked out of the season-opener against Northwestern after taking a hit to the helmet, while USC starting quarterback JT Daniels tore two ligaments in his knee against Fresno State and will miss the rest of the season. Kickoff from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Despite the injuries, both teams posted victories on their home fields last week. The Trojans are three-point favorites in the USC vs. Stanford odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44. Before making any USC vs. Stanford picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account the strong play of Southern California after losing Daniels to injury. True freshman Kedon Slovis took over and more than held his own, completing 6-of-8 passes for 57 yards, helping guide the Trojans to a 31-23 victory over Fresno State. Slovis was the No. 26 ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Junior running back Vavae Malepeai is off and running in 2019, carrying 23 times for 134 yards and one touchdown, while catching two passes for eight yards against Fresno State. For his career, Malepeai has been a weapon, carrying 165 times for 896 yards and nine touchdowns.

But just because the Trojans opened the season with a win over Fresno State does not guarantee they will cover the USC vs. Stanford spread on Saturday.

That's because Stanford always seems to be a formidable foe. Like the Trojans, Stanford will have to turn to its backup quarterback this week. Junior Davis Mills stepped in last week and did an admirable job, completing 7-of-14 passes for 81 yards against Northwestern. Although he has seen limited action at the collegiate level, Mills passed for 6,290 yards and 66 touchdowns, while rushing for 898 yards and 23 scores as a high school player.

Senior running back Cameron Scarlett carried the Cardinal offense in the opener, rushing 22 times for 97 yards and catching three passes for 27 yards. For his career, Scarlett has rushed 230 times for 933 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is on the Doak Walker watch list and is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic.

