USC vs. Stanford odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 52-31 run

The USC Trojans will look for their second straight home win when they face 23rd-ranked Stanford on Saturday. It will be the Pac-12 opener for both teams. USC, which defeated Fresno State 31-23 last week, tied for third in the Pac-12 South at 4-5 and was 5-7 overall in 2018. Stanford, which defeated Northwestern 17-7 in its opener, placed third in the Pac-12 North at 6-3 last year, finishing 9-4 overall. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Coliseum. Both teams will start their backup quarterbacks due to injuries. The Trojans are favored by three points in the latest USC vs. Stanford odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any USC vs. Stanford picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.



The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on USC vs. Stanford. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

USC, which had a 16-year streak of winning seasons snapped last year, has compiled an all-time record of 840-346-54 (.699), the ninth-most wins nationally. The Trojans have won 11 national championships and 37 conference championships through the years, playing in 52 bowl games. USC is 34-18 in bowl games, winning seven of the past 10. Southern California leads the all-time series against Stanford 62-33-3, including two wins in the past three meetings.

The Trojans have a talented group of wide receivers that were led by junior Tyler Vaughns (6-2, 190) in the opener against Fresno State. Vaughns caught 11 passes for 150 yards (13.6 average). For his career, Vaughns has 126 receptions for 1,633 yards (12.9 average) and 11 TDs.

But just because the Trojans opened the season with a win over Fresno State does not guarantee they will cover the USC vs. Stanford spread on Saturday.

That's because Stanford always seems to be a formidable foe. Like the Trojans, Stanford will have to turn to its backup quarterback this week. Junior Davis Mills stepped in last week and did an admirable job, completing 7-of-14 passes for 81 yards against Northwestern. Although he has seen limited action at the collegiate level, Mills passed for 6,290 yards and 66 touchdowns, while rushing for 898 yards and 23 scores as a high school player.

Senior running back Cameron Scarlett carried the Cardinal offense in the opener, rushing 22 times for 97 yards and catching three passes for 27 yards. For his career, Scarlett has rushed 230 times for 933 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is on the Doak Walker watch list and is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic.

So who wins Stanford vs. USC? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Stanford vs. USC spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.