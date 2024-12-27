The USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies are set to square off in the 2024 Las Vegas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27. USC enters at 6-6, most recently falling to Notre Dame, 49-35, on Nov. 30 after winning back-to-back contests. Texas A&M enters with an 8-4 record, most recently losing to Texas, 17-7, on Nov. 30. The Aggies have lost three of their last four games, though they were in the College Football Playoff discussion entering their regular-season finale.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Texas A&M is favored by 4 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. USC odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 52.5 points.

USC vs. Texas A&M spread: Texas A&M -4

USC vs. Texas A&M over/under: 52.5 points

USC vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M -187, USC +155

USC vs. Texas A&M streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Texas A&M can cover

The Aggies have already secured their 14th winning season over the last 15 years as first-year head coach Mike Elko oversaw a season that included a top-10 ranking in the polls. After a 23-13 loss to Notre Dame in its opener, Texas A&M went on a seven-game winning streak, capped off with a 38-23 win over LSU while also defeating Missouri during that run. The Aggies averaged 35 points per game during their seven-game winning streak and averaged 28.4 ppg over the season.

Texas A&M had a top-30 defense in the country, allowing 22.2 points per game, which ranked 29th in the nation. Texas A&M faces a significantly depleted USC team due to top players opting out due to the transfer portal or preparing for the NFL Draft. USC quarterback Miller Moss, who started the majority of the season, is out after transferring to Louisville, along with starting running back Jo'quavious Marks (NFL Draft) and two of its top three leading receivers out due to transferring, including Zachariah Branch, who was the top wide receiver in the country in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. See which team to pick here.

Why USC can cover

The Trojans finished the regular season 2-1 after moving to Jayden Maiava, a sophomore, at quarterback. The transfer from UNLV averaged 280 passing yards with 10 touchdowns (seven passing) compared to three interceptions over his three starts and had five total touchdowns against Notre Dame in the final week of the regular season. Maiava completed 27 of 49 passes (55.1%) for 360 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 11 yards and two scores as USC scored 35 points against Notre Dame, the most points the Fighting Irish allowed this season.

Although USC will be without two of its top three receivers, the Trojans will have their leading wideout from this year in Makai Lemon. The sophomore led the Trojans in receiving yards (665), including nine receptions for 133 yards against Notre Dame when playing with Maiava. The Aggies are also facing some losses for this game, including starting receiver Cyrus Allen (portal) and three NFL opt-outs on the defensive line -- Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner. See which team to pick here.

How to make USC vs. Texas A&M picks

