USC vs. Texas: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Trojans travel to the Longhorns for a rematch of last year's thrilling showdown
Drawing parallels can be dangerous, but this year's matchup between USC and Texas feels an awful lot like last year's lead-up to their game in Los Angeles. That's a good thing, by the way.
Though the stakes are nowhere near as high as they were in the BCS National Championship in early 2006 -- how could they be? -- Texas enters this game beyond desperate to prove it can still compete with other blue bloods around college football. Such was the case a year ago when the Longhorns, coming off a disappointing season-opening loss to Maryland, gave everything USC could handle. That game ended up being one of the most exciting from the early part of the year.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Royal Texas Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas
TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
USC: This is low-key a tough stretch for the Trojans. Considering the whole schedule, it has a clear case to be the toughest stretch of the season. This is USC's second straight road game and its next game, at home vs. Washington State, is on a short week. Washington was the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 and potentially make the College Football Playoff, but if the Trojans come out of this stretch with at least two wins, they'll be positioned well to make a run the rest of the year.
Texas: The story is the same as it ever was -- or at least over the past several years. The Longhorns need a marquee win in the worst way. They've yet to beat a top 25 team under Herman, though they've come close on a couple of occasions. In fact, Texas' last win against a ranked opponent came against No. 8 Baylor on Oct. 29, 2016. As it so happens, USC was one of those near-misses a season ago with the Trojans prevailing 27-24 in overtime in a game far closer than expected. A win over USC won't save the season, per se, but it'll get some heat off of Herman's back for the time being.
Game prediction, picks
On paper, Texas has a better chance of pulling off a win against this USC team than the one a year ago. What really gives the Trojans the edge, though, is their defensive front seven. It's loaded with veteran players and the linebacker unit is a notable advantage. Variables are tough to predict, but a defense like that usually travels well. Until Texas actually notches that big win, it's understandable to be incredulous. Pick: USC +2.5
What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3? And what team delivers a massive upset? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model on an 11-2 run that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ohio State vs. TCU odds, picks, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football and locked in a play for Sat...
-
Ohio State at TCU pick, live stream
The Buckeyes and Horned Frogs are ready to battle in Jerry World
-
SEC West, Big 12 take Week 3 spotlight
Taking a closer look at what you need to know entering Week 3 of the 2018 college football...
-
Alabama at Ole Miss pick, live stream
The top-ranked team in the country will take its show on the road to rowdy Oxford Saturday...
-
Texas Tech vs. Houston prediction, pick
Houston looks to win consecutive games against Power Five opponents on the road
-
LSU at Auburn pick, live stream
The battle of the Tigers will go down on The Plains on the SEC on CBS