The No. 15 USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will face off Saturday in a Pac-12 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl. UCLA is 3-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Trojans are 4-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Trojans are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game. The Bruins are 4-0 against the spread in their last four conference games.

The under is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between the Trojans and the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans are favored by 2.5-points in the latest UCLA vs. USC odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 62.

UCLA vs. USC spread: USC -2.5

UCLA vs. USC over-under: 62 points

UCLA vs. USC money line: USC -140, UCLA +120

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 25-18 last Saturday, their second straight win. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 192 yards and a touchdown and also added a rushing score. Running back Brittain Brown added 94 rushing yards.

UCLA running back Demetric Felton leads the team with 578 yards on 111 carries and five touchdowns. The Bruins' defense ranks ninth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, giving up only five all season. In addition, UCLA is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games as an underdog.

What you need to know about USC

The unbeaten Trojans made easy work of Washington State last week, earning a 38-13 victory. Quarterback Kedon Slovis passed for 287 yards and five touchdowns, with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown catching four scores.

Slovis has thrown for 1,257 yards and 10 touchdowns against two interceptions. USC's defense boasts the fifth-fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, giving up just three rushing TDs. The Trojans have also dominated this rivalry over the years, winning four of their last five meetings against the Bruins.

