USC vs. UCLA odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between UCLA and USC. Here are the results:
A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is 7-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while UCLA is 4-5 overall and 2-3 on the road. It's the 87th all-time meeting between the two rivals with USC holding the 47-32-7 edge overall. However, UCLA has covered in the last two meetings between the programs and won outright as 3-point underdogs in the first head-to-head meeting between Chip Kelly and Clay Helton. The Trojans are favored by 14 points in the latest USC vs. UCLA odds, while the over-under is set at 65.5. Before entering any UCLA vs. USC picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.
Now, it has simulated USC vs. UCLA 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
USC ran circles around California last week, and the extra yardage (440 vs. 237 yards) paid off. Everything went USC's way against as the Trojans made off with a 41-17 win. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis was passed for 406 yards and four touchdowns on 35 attempts. The true freshman has completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions and has now thrown for at least 400 yards and four touchdowns in three of his last four starts.
Meanwhile, UCLA took a serious blow against Utah, falling 49-3 in a game where the Bruins could have jumped into a three-way tie for first place in the Pac-12 South. Now UCLA needs back-to-back wins to get to bowl eligibility, a critical hurdle in Kelly's second year at the helm. Prior to the loss, UCLA had eclipsed 200 yards rushing as a team in five consecutive games and was riding a three-game conference winning streak. However, the Bruins managed just 50 yards against Utah's vaunted defense in the loss. They'll have to get back to running the football effectively in order to score the upset and keep bowl eligibility alive.
So who wins UCLA vs. USC? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.
