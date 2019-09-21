USC vs. Utah live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. No. 10 Utah (away)

Current Records: USC 2-1-0; Utah 3-0-0

What to Know

Utah have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Friday. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Utah and USC at 9 p.m. ET at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 995 yards last week.

We saw a pretty high 63.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Utah made easy work of Idaho State last week and carried off a 31-nothing win. QB Tyler Huntley did work as he passed for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Huntley's 82-yard TD bomb to WR Bryan Thompson in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Stanford two weeks ago, USC came back down to earth. It was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 30-27 to BYU. The over/under? 57. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Utah's victory lifted them to 3-0 while USC's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans are 10th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 5 on the season. On the other hand, Utah has yet to throw a single interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.94

Odds

The Utes are a solid 3.5-point favorite against the Trojans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Utes as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

USC and Utah both have two wins in their last four games.

Oct 20, 2018 - Utah 41 vs. USC 28

Oct 14, 2017 - USC 28 vs. Utah 27

Sep 23, 2016 - Utah 31 vs. USC 27

Oct 24, 2015 - USC 42 vs. Utah 24

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 76 degrees.