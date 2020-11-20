The Utah Utes and the 20th-ranked USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. USC enters Saturday's showdown with a 2-0 record, while Utah is set to make its season debut against the Trojans. Southern Cal has won six of its last nine meetings against the Utes.

Utah, meanwhile, is 5-0 against the spread in its last five home games. The Trojans are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Utah vs. USC odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 57.5. Before entering any USC vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah vs. USC spread: Utah +2.5

Utah vs. USC over-under: 57.5 points

Utah vs. USC money line: Utah +120, USC -140

What you need to know about USC

USC is coming off another close call last Saturday as the Trojans made off with a 34-30 victory over the Arizona Wildcats. Quarterback Kedon Slovis led the charge for the Trojans, completing 30-of-43 pass attempts for 325 yards and a touchdown. USC also had success on the ground against the Wildcats as both Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr recorded over 80 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans enter Saturday's Pac-12 battle averaging 31.0 points per game this season. USC has also had a ton of success against Pac-12 opponents, winning each of its last five conference games. However, the Trojans are just 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games on the road.

What you need to know about Utah

The Utes are set to make their season debut after finishing the 2019 campaign with an impressive 11-3 record. Utah is expected to turn to South Carolina transfer Jake Bentley as its starting quarterback. Bentley threw for over 7,500 yards and 55 touchdowns during his time with the Gamecocks. Also joining Bentley in the backfield will be running back Devin Brumfield, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season for Utah.

The Utes will enter Saturday's matchup confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Utah has won eight of its last 10 games. In addition, the Utes are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games against an opponent from the Pac-12.

