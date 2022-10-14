The undefeated No. 7 USC Trojans travel to Salt Lake City to face the No. 20 Utah Utes in one of the marquee Pac-12 matchups this season on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. USC enters 6-0 off a 30-14 home win over Washington State while Utah was tripped up on the road by UCLA, 42-32, and fell to 4-2. Last season Utah defeated USC on the road in Los Angeles, 42-26. USC is 4-2 against the spread, while Utah is 3-2 ATS in 2022.

The Utes are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Utah vs. USC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 65.

Utah vs. USC spread: Utah -3.5

Utah vs. USC over/under: 65 points

What you need to know about Utah

Prior to Saturday's surprising loss to UCLA on the road, Utah had only given up 43 points combined in its previous four games. Last Saturday, they gave up 42 to the Bruins and surrendered 502 yards of total offense in the process. Utah's offense wasn't the problem as it totaled 479 yards, including 287 through the air and 59 on the ground from QB Cameron Rising. Though he had no passing touchdowns, Rising ran for two scores in the losing effort.

One key to the Utes success this weekend is running back Tavion Thomas. This season the junior RB has accounted for 386 yards rushing and five scores but has only eclipsed the 100-yard mark once. In last season's matchup against the Trojans, Thomas rushed for 113 yards and a touchdowns on 16 carries and from that point on, he scored in every game the rest of the season. Utah can only hope that's the case once again in 2022.

What you need to know about USC

The Trojans have developed a very simple formula for winning in 2022: have a productive offense and win the turnover battle every week. With a plus-14 turnover margin, they lead the nation by a wide margin in that category and that's despite not forcing any takeaways in the win over Washington State last Saturday. If this trend continues, Utah will have a hard time beating the undefeated Trojans.

Oregon transfer RB Travis Dye led the way for USC on the ground once again, rushing for 149 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries against the Cougars. With Dye's continued success on the ground, Heisman Trophy candidate QB Caleb Williams didn't have to do much in the win over WSU. Williams threw for 188 yards and two scores, both to sophomore receiver Mario Williams.

