USC vs. Utah odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from advanced model on 30-10 run

The USC Trojans will look to continue their dominance over the No. 10 Utah Utes when they meet at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday night. USC (2-1), which is 5-3 at home since the start of the 2018 season, is 34-18 under coach Clay Helton in his six-year Trojans career. Utah (3-0), meanwhile, is 5-2 on the road over the past two seasons and 123-61 (.668) under coach Kyle Whittingham. Friday's game will kick off at 9 p.m. ET. The teams have split two games over the years when only Utah is ranked. The Utes are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Utah vs. USC odds, down a half-point from where the line opened, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5, up two from the opener. Utah is favored at -176 on the money line (risk $176 to win $100), while USC is the underdog at +150 (risk $100 to win $150).

The model knows sophomore wide receiver Bryan Thompson leads Utah with 171 yards receiving and two touchdowns on just four receptions. His 82-yard receiving touchdown against Idaho State is the sixth-longest reception in Division I football this season. Thompson is coming off a redshirt season in which he lettered despite playing in just four games.

Plus, Utah has won three of the last five meetings against USC. Last year, the Utes won 41-28, and they downed USC by four in 2016. In 2014, Utah squeezed out a three-point victory. Utah also won the first two meetings between these teams in 1915 and 1916, and their .773 bowl winning percentage is the second best in the country.

But just because the Utes are off to a fast start does not guarantee they will cover the USC vs. Utah spread on Friday.

Southern California is steeped in a winning tradition, compiling an 841-347-54 all-time record and a .699 winning percentage, which is eighth-best in the nation. The Trojans have racked up 11 national championships, 37 conference titles and 52 bowl games, going 34-18. The .654 winning percentage in bowls is eighth-best in the country.

Junior Tyler Vaughns (6-2, 190) is the Trojans' top wide receiver with 23 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown. For his career, he has 138 receptions for 1,804 yards and 12 scores. Quarterback Kedon Slovis has thrown for five touchdowns this season, including a 377-yard, three-TD gem against then-No. 23 Stanford two weeks ago.

