USC vs. Utah odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 30-10 run

The USC Trojans will try to stay perfect at home against the 10th-ranked Utah Utes when they meet on Friday in a Pac-12 South college football matchup. The Trojans (2-1), who are 2-0 at home and 1-0 in conference this season, have never lost on their home field to the Utes (3-0) in eight tries. Utah, which is 1-0 on the road, has won three of the last five meetings against USC, including a 41-28 victory last October. Kickoff from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is set for 9 p.m. ET.

The model knows the Utes are led by senior quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is among the nation's most accurate passers. So far, he's completed 42-of-54 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns. He ranks fourth in FBS and second in the Pac-12 in completion percentage. He has also rushed 17 times for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Another weapon for Utah is running back Zack Moss, who leads the team in rushing, carrying the rock 57 times for 373 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, he has rushed 534 times for 3,024 yards and 27 TDs, which includes 1,000-yard seasons his sophomore and junior years. He is just one of four players in Utah history with two 1,000-yard seasons, and his 124.3 yards per game ranks eighth in FBS and first in the Pac-12.

But just because the Utes are off to a fast start does not guarantee they will cover the USC vs. Utah spread on Friday.

That's because the Trojans have a winning tradition and qualified for 15 bowls in the past 18 seasons. Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis continues to make strides after taking over for injured starter JT Daniels, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener. Slovis has completed 58-of-75 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns.

Also contributing to the Trojans' explosive offense is junior running back Vavae Malepeai, who leads USC's rushing attack. He has carried 58 times for 272 yards and four TDs.

