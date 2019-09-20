USC vs. Utah odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 30-10 run

The 10th-ranked Utah Utes look for continued success when they take visit the USC Trojans in Pac-12 South college football action on Friday. The Utes (3-0), who won the Pac-12 South at 6-3 a year ago, have had five consecutive winning seasons, while the Trojans (2-1), who tied for third in the division at 4-5, had a streak of 16 straight winning seasons snapped last year. Game time is slated for 9 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Utah, which also qualified for its fifth straight bowl game last season, had a five-game bowl winning streak snapped with a 31-20 loss to Northwestern in last year's Holiday Bowl and is 1-1 against the spread versus FBS teams this season. The Utes are favored by 3.5 in the latest Utah vs. USC odds, down from an open of four, while the over-under is 52.5, up one from where the total opened. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any USC vs. Utah picks of your own.

The model knows sophomore wide receiver Bryan Thompson leads Utah with 171 yards receiving and two touchdowns on just four receptions. His 82-yard receiving touchdown against Idaho State is the sixth-longest reception in Division I football this season. Thompson is coming off a redshirt season in which he lettered despite playing in just four games.

Plus, Utah has won three of the last five meetings against USC. Last year, the Utes won 41-28, and they downed USC by four in 2016. In 2014, Utah squeezed out a three-point victory. Utah also won the first two meetings between these teams in 1915 and 1916, and their .773 bowl winning percentage is the second best in the country.

That's because the Trojans have a winning tradition and qualified for 15 bowls in the past 18 seasons. Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis continues to make strides after taking over for injured starter JT Daniels, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener. Slovis has completed 58-of-75 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns.

Also contributing to the Trojans' explosive offense is junior running back Vavae Malepeai, who leads USC's rushing attack. He has carried 58 times for 272 yards and four TDs.

