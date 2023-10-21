No. 18 USC (6-1) will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts No. 14 Utah (5-1) on Saturday night. USC escaped with back-to-back close wins before losing to Notre Dame in blowout fashion last week. Utah has won five of its first six games, including a 34-14 win over California its last time out. The Utes handed the Trojans their only loss of the 2022 regular season, winning a 43-42 thriller in Salt Lake City.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is favored by 7 points in the latest USC vs. Utah odds, while the over/under is set at 52 points, per SportsLine consensus.

USC vs. Utah spread: USC -7

USC vs. Utah over/under: 52 points

USC vs. Utah money line: USC: -252, Utah: +204

Why USC can cover

USC has been untouchable at home over the past two seasons, winning 11 consecutive games. The Trojans have also won five of their last six home games against the Utes, so they will be confident and motivated coming into this game. Junior quarterback Caleb Williams has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns this season while rushing for six more scores.

Junior running back MarShawn Lloyd provides balance to USC's offense, rushing for 565 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. Utah has failed to cover the spread in both of its road games this season, getting blown out by Oregon State its last time away from home. The Utes continue to struggle offensively without starting quarterback Cameron Rising (knee), which does not bode well in a road game against one of the country's best offenses.

Why Utah can cover

Utah's rushing attack and defense have been picking up the slack in Rising's absence, as the Utes finished with 317 rushing yards against California last Saturday. Running back Sione Vaki had 158 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Bryson Barnes had 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Utah's defense has held opponents to 14 points or fewer in all five of their wins this season.

USC is coming off its worst offensive showing of the season, scoring just 20 points in the blowout loss. Williams only had five interceptions in 14 games last season, but he threw three in the first half against the Fighting Irish. He is facing a Utah defense that has picked off seven passes this year. See which team to pick here.

