The No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1) will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the No. 14 Utah Utes (5-1) on Saturday night. USC won its first six games of the season before suffering a 48-20 loss at then-No. 21 Notre Dame last week. The Trojans are still sitting atop the Pac-12 standings with a perfect conference record, but their College Football Playoff hopes have dwindled significantly. Utah lost to then-No. 19 Oregon State at the end of September before bouncing back with a 34-14 win against California last week.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is favored by 7 points in the latest USC vs. Utah odds, while the over/under is set at 56 points, per SportsLine consensus.

USC vs. Utah spread: USC -7

USC vs. Utah over/under: 56 points

USC vs. Utah money line: USC: -256, Utah: +208

Why USC can cover

USC is coming off a disappointing loss to Notre Dame, but it still has a perfect Pac-12 record and plenty of motivation coming into this game. The Trojans have one of the nation's best offenses, averaging 47.3 points per game under reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. He has already racked up 2,021 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 116 yards and six more scores.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd gives USC a balanced attack, rushing for 565 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. Utah is still playing under a backup quarterback, as starter Cameron Rising continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in January's Rose Bowl loss to Penn State. Tight end Brant Kuithe has also yet to play this season, leaving Utah with significantly less firepower than USC.

Why Utah can cover

Utah's rushing attack and defense have been picking up the slack in Rising's absence, as the Utes finished with 317 rushing yards against California last Saturday. Running back Sione Vaki had 158 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Bryson Barnes had 50 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Utah's defense has held opponents to 14 points or fewer in all five of their wins this season.

