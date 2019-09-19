USC vs. Utah: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

Week 4 of the college football season gives us a nice Friday night to whet the appetite for Saturday's action. No. 10 Utah goes on the road to take on USC in early-season Pac-12 action that carries with it South division implications. This could end up being Utes coach Kyle Whittingham's best team in over a decade, and it's certainly not often that we see Utah ranked in the top 10 while USC isn't ranked at all.

On top of that, the Utes are a 4.5-point favorite on the road. It's not a huge margin, but enough to let you know Vegas thinks Utah would win anywhere -- home, road or neutral site. Can USC get back on the right track after losing in overtime at BYU? Freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis threw three picks and needs a get-right game. What a game to get right, though. If coach Clay Helton can't rebound this week, his hot seat chatter will only increase.

Storylines

USC: There's an interesting story looming over USC for this game, and it has less to do with what's on the field and more to do with the coverage. Fox's "Big Noon Kickoff" will be in L.A. for this game. Two members of the crew include former Trojans running back Reggie Bush, whose impermissible benefits received resulted in severe NCAA sanctions for the program, and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer. Both appearances are significant, but Meyer's is especially so considering how frequently his name has been linked to the USC job. Meyer has maintained he plans to stay retired, but who knows for sure? And now that athletic director Lynn Swann is out, Helton is one loss away from being back on the hot seat.

Utah: Considering that No. 22 Washington and No. 19 Washington State are still on the schedule, this likely isn't going to be Utah's toughest conference game. However, it is a road game on a short week and USC isn't lacking skill. This game will tell us way more about the Utes than any of the first three games. Keep in mind, too, that Utah hasn't won in Los Angeles since joining the Pac-12 and has only done so once all-time against the Trojans ... in 1916, the second meeting ever between the two.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Sept. 20 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

It's hard to buy what USC is selling, whatever that is exactly. It's a different team every week. Sometimes it looks great, but sometimes it looks awful. Given Utah's defensive speed and ability to wear down teams late, give me the Utes to win by at least five, even on the road. Pick: Utah (-4.5)

