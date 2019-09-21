USC vs. Utah score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live scores, highlights and updates as the Trojans take on the No. 10 Utes on Friday night
What would Week 4 be without a little #Pac12AfterDark on a Friday to get things kicked off before Saturday's action? No. 10 Utah and USC are squaring off in an early-season conference battle with important Pac-12 South implications. The Utes have quietly gone about their business through the first few weeks, but a defense that's allowed just 9.7 points per game and 4.5 yards per play is being tested by an athletic and fast Trojans Air Raid offense.
USC has been hot and cold -- what else is new under coach Clay Helton? -- but forgiveness will be quick with a win over the favored Utes. The focal point is on Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis. The freshman was exceptional in his first start against Stanford in Week 2, but he threw three picks, including the game-sealer, against BYU in Week 3's overtime loss. Slovis vs. this accomplished Utes defense will be the matchup to watch. Meanwhile, Utah is looking to snap some seriously lengthy streaks. The Utes have not beaten USC in Los Angeles since joining the Pac-12 and has only done so once in history: in 1916.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 4
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 4 of the 2019 college football season
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race
-
Boise State vs. Air Force odds, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Mountain West football
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, top bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
ND vs. UGA pick, live stream
The most anticipated game of the weekend will take place Saturday night on CBS in Athens
-
Texas vs. Oklahoma St. pick, live stream
Texas hasn't beaten Oklahoma State at home since 2008, so will that change on Saturday night?