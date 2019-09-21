USC vs. Utah score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

What would Week 4 be without a little #Pac12AfterDark on a Friday to get things kicked off before Saturday's action? No. 10 Utah and USC are squaring off in an early-season conference battle with important Pac-12 South implications. The Utes have quietly gone about their business through the first few weeks, but a defense that's allowed just 9.7 points per game and 4.5 yards per play is being tested by an athletic and fast Trojans Air Raid offense.

USC has been hot and cold -- what else is new under coach Clay Helton? -- but forgiveness will be quick with a win over the favored Utes. The focal point is on Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis. The freshman was exceptional in his first start against Stanford in Week 2, but he threw three picks, including the game-sealer, against BYU in Week 3's overtime loss. Slovis vs. this accomplished Utes defense will be the matchup to watch. Meanwhile, Utah is looking to snap some seriously lengthy streaks. The Utes have not beaten USC in Los Angeles since joining the Pac-12 and has only done so once in history: in 1916.

