USC vs. Washington odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 42-18 run

A pair of ranked Pac-12 heavyweights battle when the No. 17 Washington Huskies host the No. 21 USC Trojans in a key league crossover game on Saturday in Seattle. The Trojans (3-1), 2-0 in the Pac-12 South, will put themselves in prime position in the division with a win, while the Huskies (3-1) can ill afford to fall two games behind the division leaders if they want to contend for a division title. Washington's lone loss was a 20-19 decision to California, which along with Oregon, has started conference play at 1-0. Kickoff from Husky Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. USC odds, while the over-under is 61. Before making any USC vs. Washington picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.



The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on USC vs. Washington. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Huskies, who are 50-22 under sixth-year coach Chris Petersen, are led by junior quarterback Jacob Eason, who has started fast. Eason has completed 73.1 percent of his throws on 87-of-119 passing for 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has thrown for three touchdowns in each of the past two weeks against BYU and Hawaii.

Defensively, the Huskies are led by senior defensive back Myles Bryant, who is tops on the team with 24 tackles, including 17 solo, with one sack and two interceptions.

But just because the Huskies are ranked higher than the Trojans does not guarantee they will cover the Washington vs. USC spread on Saturday.

That's because the Trojans, who have had a winning record in 16 of the past 17 seasons, are 35-18 under sixth-year coach Clay Helton. Junior running back Vavae Malepeai will look to take the pressure off the Trojans' quarterbacks, especially if Kedon Slovis misses the game after suffering a concussion last week. Malepeai leads USC with 69 carries for 311 yards and four touchdowns. In his three-year career, he has carried 211 times for 1,073 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 26 pass receptions for 135 yards.

If Slovis is out, junior Matt Fink will get the start. Fink didn't skip a beat last week and finished the Trojans' 30-23 upset win over then 10th-ranked Utah. Fink was poised against the Utes, completing 21-of-30 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

So who wins USC vs. Washington? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USC vs. Washington spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,300 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.