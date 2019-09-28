USC vs. Washington odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 42-18 run

The No. 17 Washington Huskies have waited three weeks to get back on track in conference play but get that chance Saturday against the No. 21 USC Trojans in a Pac-12 college football showdown. The Huskies (3-1), 2-1 at home, look to avenge a Sept. 7 loss to Cal, while the Trojans (3-1), 0-1 on the road, look to knock off their third ranked conference foe of the season after wins over then 23rd-ranked Stanford and No. 10 Utah. The game will be played in Husky Stadium in Seattle and is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. USC's lone setback was at BYU 30-27 in overtime two weeks ago. The Huskies are favored by 11 points in the latest USC vs. Washington odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any USC vs. Washington picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters Week 5 of the 2019 college football season on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on USC vs. Washington. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Washington has had a potent rushing attack and has three running backs who have carried more than 30 times and rushed for more than 200 yards. Junior Salvon Ahmed leads the team in rushing with 44 carries for 246 yards (5.6 average), but missed last week's game with a leg injury. If he doesn't return this week, freshman Richard Newton is expected to fill the void. Newton rushed 16 times for 80 yards and one touchdown against Brigham Young. For the season, he has carried 45 times for 242 yards (5.4 average) and five touchdowns.

Junior Sean McGrew led Washington in rushing against BYU with 110 yards on 18 attempts (6.1 average). For the season, McGrew has carried 33 times for 204 yards (6.2 average) and one touchdown. In three seasons, McGrew has 489 rushing yards on 100 carries and four TDs. He also has 10 career receptions for 123 yards.

But just because the Huskies are ranked higher than the Trojans does not guarantee they will cover the Washington vs. USC spread on Saturday.

That's because the Trojans, who have had a winning record in 16 of the past 17 seasons, are 35-18 under sixth-year coach Clay Helton. Junior running back Vavae Malepeai will look to take the pressure off the Trojans' quarterbacks, especially if Kedon Slovis misses the game after suffering a concussion last week. Malepeai leads USC with 69 carries for 311 yards and four touchdowns. In his three-year career, he has carried 211 times for 1,073 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 26 pass receptions for 135 yards.

If Slovis is out, junior Matt Fink will get the start. Fink didn't skip a beat last week and finished the Trojans' 30-23 upset win over then 10th-ranked Utah. Fink was poised against the Utes, completing 21-of-30 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

So who wins USC vs. Washington? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USC vs. Washington spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $5,300 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.