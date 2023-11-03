No. 5 Washington (8-0) will try to remain unbeaten when it travels to No. 20 USC (7-2) in a Pac-12 battle on Saturday night. The Huskies have won their last four games by single digits, including a 42-33 win at Stanford last week. They are the only team unbeaten in Pac-12 play, sitting one game ahead of USC and Oregon atop the standings. USC snapped its two-game losing streak with a 50-49 win at California last week, rallying from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Washington is favored by 3 points in the latest USC vs. Washington odds, while the over/under is set at 76.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

USC vs. Washington spread: Washington -3

USC vs. Washington over/under: 76.5 points

USC vs. Washington money line: USC: +129, Washington: -155

Why USC can cover

USC might be out of the College Football Playoff race, but it is still alive for the Pac-12 title heading into this showdown. The Trojans staged a late rally at California last week, erasing a 14-point deficit with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Star quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 369 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while running back MarShawn Lloyd had 17 carries for 115 yards and two scores.

Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has thrown for 25 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, with three of those interceptions coming against Notre Dame. Wide receiver Tahj Washington has 35 receptions for 711 yards, while wideout Brenden Rice has 30 catches for 519 yards and nine touchdowns. USC has won six of its last eight home games against Washington and 10 of the last 14 meetings overall.

Why Washington can cover

Washington continues to find ways to win, extending its perfect record to 8-0 with a 42-33 win against Stanford last week. The Huskies are seeking the Pac-12's first College Football Playoff berth since they did so in 2016, and they have the nation's second-longest active winning streak. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, leading the nation with 368.1 passing yards per game.

Penix ranks third nationally in touchdown passes (24) and engineers the ninth-highest scoring offense in the country (40.4 points per game). Wide receivers Rome Odunze (113.4) and Ja'Lynn Polk (104.5) rank first and third, respectively, in the Pac-12 in yards per game. They are facing an overvalued USC team that has failed to cover the spread in six consecutive games. See which team to pick here.

