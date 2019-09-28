USC vs. Washington score: No. 17 Huskies hold off No. 21 Trojans for big Pac-12 victory
The Trojans' failure to capitalize led to the solid conference victory for the Huskies at home
Any hope of No. 21 USC mounting a comeback to upend No. 17 Washington on Saturday died at the goal line -- thrice. In three momentous plays -- a first-half Washington fumble recovered by the Huskies for a touchdown, a second-half USC interception in the red zone that two plays later led to a Washington score and another second-half USC interception in the red zone -- the Huskies gained momentum enough to cruise to victory. They took advantage by adding 14 points from those plays en route to their 28-14 win.
It wasn't always pretty for Washington, which scored a combined three points in the second and fourth quarters, but the defense held tough. Against backup quarterback Matt Fink, the Huskies forced three interceptions and shut the Trojans out completely in the first and fourth quarters.
On the heels of a solid outing against Utah a week ago, Fink struggled mightily against Washington. He finished 19-of-32 passing for 163 yards with one touchdown and three picks -- including two costly turnovers in the red zone. He was outdueled by big-armed Jacob Eason, who didn't score a touchdown but also didn't turn it over. Eason, the Georgia transfer, completed 16 of his 26 passing attempts. On the ground, three different Huskies scored, none bigger than this 89-yard scamper from Salvon Ahmed that came just two plays after Fink's second red zone interception on the day.
With the win, Washington (4-1) improves to 1-1 in Pac-12 play this season while USC (3-2) drops to 2-1 in Pac-12 play. The Huskies hit the road next week to face Pac-12 North foe Stanford.
