Who's Playing

Washington State @ No. 6 USC

Current Records: Washington State 4-1; USC 5-0

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Washington State and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Cougars have some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since September of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.

Washington State had enough points to win and then some against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, taking their contest 28-9. WR Renard Bell and QB Cameron Ward were among the main playmakers for Washington State as the former caught seven passes for one TD and 114 yards and the latter passed for three TDs and 343 yards on 40 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Bell has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, USC didn't have too much trouble with the Arizona State Sun Devils at home on Saturday as they won 42-25. USC's QB Caleb Williams was on fire, passing for three TDs and 348 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 44 yards.

The Trojans' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Sun Devils' offensive line to sack QB Emory Jones five times for a total loss of 33 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

The Cougars have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Washington State up to 4-1 and USC to 5-0. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington State comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at two. As for the Trojans, they rank fifth in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 19 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 13-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

USC have won three out of their last four games against Washington State.