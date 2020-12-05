The No. 20 USC Trojans look to stay perfect on the season when they host the Washington State Cougars in a key Pac-12 Conference crossover matchup on Sunday. The Trojans (3-0) are back in action after a week's pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and have a chance to move closer to a Pac-12 South championship. USC is looking for its first division and conference title since 2017. The Cougars (1-1) return to action for the first time since Nov. 14.

Kickoff from the Los Angeles Coliseum is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. USC leads the all-time series 60-10-4, including a 39-6-2 edge in games played at Los Angeles. The Trojans are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Washington State vs. USC odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 68.5. Before making any USC vs. Washington State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Cal vs. Washington State. Here are the college football odds and trends for Washington State vs. Southern Cal:

Washington State vs. USC spread: USC -12.5

Washington State vs. USC over-under: 68.5 points

Washington State vs. USC money line: Washington State +330, USC -430

WSU: Is playing on a Sunday for the first time since 1988

USC: The Trojans are 42-29-7 all-time in the month of December

Why USC can cover



The Trojans continue to get strong play from sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has completed 94 of 133 attempts (70.7 average) and 970 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off twice, but has a rating of 141.3. Slovis came into the season as the nation's most accurate returning passer. His best game was in the season opener, a 28-27 win over Arizona State, when he completed 40 of 55 passes (72.7 percent) for 381 yards and two touchdowns. For his career, he has completed 376 of 525 passes (71.6 percent) for 4,472 yards and 35 touchdowns. He has been intercepted 11 times, but has a rating of 161.0.

Slovis' top target has been junior wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He leads the team with 19 receptions for 266 yards (14.0 average). St. Brown is currently 24th nationally in receptions per game (6.3) and third in the Pac-12. In his career, he has 156 receptions with nine touchdowns to rank 16th on USC's all-time list. Dating back to last season, St. Brown has a streak of four consecutive 100-yard receiving games.

Why Washington State can cover

Despite that, the Trojans are not a lock to cover the Washington State vs. USC spread. That's because the Cougars can score and are averaging 33.5 points per game. Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura has gotten off to a fast start to his career, completing 43 of 72 passes (59.7 percent) for 548 yards and four touchdowns. He has been intercepted once, but has a rating of 139.2. In the loss to Oregon, he completed 25 of 39 passes (64.1 percent) for 321 yards and two scores.

Also leading the way is senior running back Deon McIntosh, who is doing a good job of keeping the pressure off his young QB. McIntosh leads the team in rushing with 34 carries for 239 yards (7.0 average) and two touchdowns. He also has one reception for 29 yards. Against Oregon State on Nov. 7, McIntosh ran wild, carrying 18 times for 147 yards (8.2 average) and a score. For his career, which began at Notre Dame in 2017, McIntosh has rushed 115 times for 718 yards (6.2 average) and eight touchdowns.

