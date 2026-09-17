Saturday's game between No. 12 USC and Rutgers will be a homecoming for Trojans' EDGE Luke Wafle, a key piece of Southern Cal's present and future. Wafle and USC will travel roughly 2,000 miles across the country to play Rutgers, just down the road from Wafle's hometown of Princeton, New Jersey.

A five-star recruit and the No. 7 overall player in the 2026 signing class, Wafle is a centerpiece of the Trojans' heavy investment in high school recruiting, an effort to zig when other teams zag toward the transfer portal.

Through two games, Wafle has lived up to his billing as one of the best prospects in the country, albeit against San Jose State and Fresno State. This weekend will be his first chance to prove himself against Big Ten competition before the schedule really becomes a gauntlet.

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Those who tune in to CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday will notice Wafle doesn't look anything like a freshman at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. Given how UMass and Boston College have fared against the Rutgers offense, Wafle could be in for a busy day.

Wafle's journey to becoming a force field trail was no accident. It took serious commitment on his part, just as it took serious commitment on the part of USC to convince a kid from New Jersey to play college football on the other end of the country.

Wafle's 'regimented' development

Wafle began his high school career at Middletown before transferring to the Hun School of Princeton after his sophomore year. Wafle then reclassified to the Class of 2026, which gave him an extra year of development, and that proved to be valuable. At a private boarding school with greater resources, Wafle could take his training to a new level.

In his first season at Hun, in 2023, Wafle showed flashes of elite potential. However, it wasn't until the following season that Wafle established himself as an elite prospect.

"The explosion really took place after his 2023 season," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn said. "By the time his senior year rolled around, he was like a grown man out there. You couldn't block him one-on-one."

As a junior in 2024, Wafle racked up 53 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks. In the months immediately following that season, Wafle racked up scholarship offers from big-time programs like Penn State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas and Georgia.

Before Wafle's senior season, Hun upgraded its schedule to include tougher competition like IMG Academy, and he reaped the benefits. Wafle boasted jaw-dropping numbers in 2025 -- 99 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 23 sacks. Between his physical development and finally getting to play all four quarters, Wafle's star rose even more.

"When you look at his stats, one of the reasons was ... Hun was beating teams so badly his first two years there that he wouldn't be playing in the second half," Dohn said.

Dohn emphasized that Wafle's rise didn't happen overnight. Every step was deliberate, and he grew into his role year after year. Once Wafle had matured, both physically and fundamentally, there was no denying his status as a top prospect in the 2026 class.

"His ascension wasn't meteoric," Dohn said. "It was very regimented, and you could see how he became a bigger part of the defense in 2024. And then by 2025, you just knew that he was a dude."

USC was 'ahead of the curve' financially

When scholarship offers started rolling into Wafle's inbox in January 2024, USC was notably absent. It wasn't until spring of 2025 that the Trojans "really started to become heavily involved," according to Dohn.

That timing coincides with USC's decision to go all-in on its 2026 signing class, which finished atop the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and John Talty, the total price tag of the Trojans' freshman class placed them among college football's biggest spenders this season.

"Their 2026 class cost as much as our entire roster," a Power Four GM told CBS Sports.

Wafle is a big part of that financial equation. With USC joining the party later than other major programs, it had some ground to close, and money talks.

"When you start talking seven figures, it's easy to get involved quickly," Dohn said of USC's investment in Wafle.

That's not to say Wafle's interest in the Trojans was only about dollar signs. Dohn noted that the USC brand still has a "good reputation" with parents on the East Coast. Lincoln Riley and his staff pushed hard for Wafle, and there was a lot of mutual interest once the ball got rolling.

"USC was always there," Dohn said. "They were always of interest, and it brings some, you know, certain level of mystique."

Despite USC's strong push to sign Wafle, it had serious competition. Few, if any, programs around the country churn out NFL talent at EDGE quite like Ohio State, and the Buckeyes had the inside track with Wafle until the last moment. It took a last-minute Hail Mary from USC to seal the deal.

"He was locked into Ohio State the day before he committed to USC," Dohn said. "Then USC came with a bigger offer that the family felt like they couldn't really turn down, and Ohio State wasn't going to match it. Ohio State was the team to beat for a while."

In a world where NIL payments drive so many recruiting decisions, USC had an advantage in that it understood its roster construction and where Wafle would fit into it as a freshman. Few teams are willing to shell out big money to a young player only for him to ride the bench, but the Trojans had a need at EDGE, and Wafle could fill it immediately.

"USC in that sense was ahead of the curve and willing to do stuff that others weren't because they were able to evaluate where he fit on the roster," Dohn said.

The Trojans may have paid a high price to land Wafle, but it may one day look like a bargain if the young EDGE can reach his full potential.

'He freaking loves football'

As the No. 7 overall player in the 2026 signing class, Wafle was rated and ranked with the idea that he could become a first-round NFL Draft pick. As Dohn pointed out, there's still a long way to go before that becomes a reality for Wafle, despite his raw talent.

"A lot has to go right," Dohn said. "You have to stay healthy. You have to produce. You have to have that value to NFL teams, and he's at a premium position."

That said, Wafle has played well in two games against inferior competition, which provides some hope that he could become a game-wrecker one day. Beyond that, Wafle has joined a program that can maximize his talent at this stage of his development, just like Hun did at the high school level.

"He's not going to get slower playing at USC than he is now," Dohn said. "He's not going to get weaker. His technique isn't going to get worse."

Discussions about his five-star rating and lucrative NIL deals can overshadow a key element of Wafle's makeup as a player and person.

"He freaking loves football," Dohn said.

Wafle also enjoys the grind of trying to improve in every aspect -- whether it's in the film room or weight room. In fact, on a visit to see Wafle, Dohn found the young pass rusher watching film an hour before a scrimmage began.

"You're talking about a kid who drove to school every day an hour each way, and Hun is not like some strip mall diploma mill," Dohn said. "It's a big-time academic school where you go to the Ivies or Stanford or some of the really high-end places for college. That's the sacrifice that he put in and his love for getting better."

If Wafle brings that same mentality to USC, big things could be in store for him and the Trojans.