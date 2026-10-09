USC wide receiver Terrell Anderson will undergo season-ending surgery, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Anderson was a huge pick-up for the Trojans in the transfer portal, but his season is over after just three games and two receptions for 50 yards.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Anderson spent the first two seasons of his college career at NC State, where he broke out as a sophomore in 2025. Last fall, Anderson totaled 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

When Anderson entered the portal, there was plenty of interest in him, given his unique combination of size and skill. He was ranked as the No. 10 overall transfer, according to 247Sports. When the Trojans signed Anderson, he was viewed as a potential superstar with Jayden Maiava throwing him the football.

Unfortunately for Maiava and the Trojans, the injury has impacted Anderson throughout the season. He missed the season-opener against Fresno State, and he played only sparingly in the last three games. Anderson recorded two receptions for 50 yards in a loss to Oregon, but that's the only time he appeared on the stat sheet outside of punt returns.

With Anderson on the shelf for the remainder of the season, USC will need production from other players in the passing game, but the receiver room has been banged up in the early going.

Injury bug biting USC pass-catchers

Anderson isn't the only key receiver who has dealt with injuries in Los Angeles. Freshman wideout Trent Mosley got off to a terrific start with 255 yards and four touchdowns in three games. However, he's been sidelined for the last two games after suffering a knee injury.

Freshman tight end Mark Bowman, the No. 42 overall player in the 2026 signing class, is also dealing with an injury after missing the Washington game last week. Bowman has 21 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through four games.

Mosley and Bowman are both listed as questionable for Saturday night's road game against Penn State.

With Anderson, Mosley and Bowman all less than 100 percent, receivers Zach Williams and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt will be asked to pick up some of the slack. Williams and Dixon-Wyatt currently lead the team in receiving, and they'll get plenty of targets in Happy Valley.

Sophomore wideout Tanook Hines will also factor into the equation, and he made an exceptional touchdown catch against the Huskies last weekend. If Hines continues to elevate his game, that would make the loss of Anderson -- and the rest of the offensive injuries -- easier to overcome.