Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams' hands are pretty important. The USC Trojans quarterback handles the ball on every play, and Williams always makes sure his hands stand out on television.

If you tune into any USC game, you'll notice that Williams always has his fingernails painted. That might be an unusual sight on a football field, but Williams doesn't mind standing out, and his nails are a way to represent his mother.

Last year, Williams spoke with USC legend Matt Leinart about his gameday tradition. Williams said his mom has worked as a nail technician for his entire life, and he likes to be a trendsetter.

"It started, I would say, three years ago," Williams said. "It was my last year of high school. My mom does nails. Let's just start it off there. She's done it my whole life. It's just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things."

Williams knows he needs to take care of his hands. If he is going to lead the Trojans to a national title, those are pretty important.

"You gotta keep your hands fresh," Williams said. "This is where all the gold comes from."

Last season, Williams drew some criticism when he painted "F--k Utah" on his nails for the Pac-12 Championship. The Trojans lost that game, 47-24, and Williams has taken it down a notch since then.

Williams has still been decorating his digits this season, and it continues to work for him. Through USC's first six games of the year, Williams has completed 71.7% of his passes for 1,822 yards, 22 touchdowns and an interception.