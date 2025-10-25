The Week 9 college football schedule continues with a loaded Saturday slate, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. One of the top games of the day is No. 20 LSU vs. No. 3 Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET, as the Aggies try to remain unbeaten.

SportsLine's proven computer model thinks LSU pulls off the upset as a home underdog, and it has also revealed two more best bets for Saturday night's college football action. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Additionally, the model is up well over $10,000 for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. Anybody following its NBA betting picks and NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet games at bet365 here:

Saturday's top picks, best bets

Over 44.5 points in Oregon vs. Wisconsin

LSU +2.5 vs. Texas A&M

Michigan -14.5 vs. Michigan State

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596). Bet it at bet365 here:

Over 44.5 in Oregon vs. Wisconsin

This is one of the lowest totals of the week in college football, which is largely due to Wisconsin's offense. The Badgers were shut out by Iowa and Ohio State in their last two games, but Oregon has not recorded a shutout this season and has allowed double digits in five of its first seven outings. SportsLine's model has Wisconsin scoring 12 points on Saturday night, which is enough to help the full game Over cash in 67% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 here:

LSU +2.5 vs. Texas A&M

LSU desperately needs a win on Saturday night to keep its SEC title and College Football Playoff hopes alive, as the Tigers are coming off a 31-24 loss at Vanderbilt. They have not lost a home game so far this season, and Texas A&M has played its two closest games in its two road games. The Aggies escaped with a 1-point win at Notre Dame and a 3-point win at Arkansas, and this is their second week in a row on the road. LSU wins outright and is covering the spread 58% of the time, according to the model. Bet it at bet365 here:

Michigan -14.5 vs. Michigan State

Michigan State is in a major rut right now, dropping its fourth straight game last week. The Spartans have lost their last two games by 25 points each, while Michigan has already beat Wisconsin and Washington by two-plus touchdowns. The model has Michigan cruising to another win in this rivalry game, as the Wolverines cover the spread in 66% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 here:

Looking for Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.