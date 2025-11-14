There are betting options for nearly every kind of sports fan on Friday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 8 Oregon hosts Minnesota in a college football battle at 9 p.m. ET, with the Ducks favored by 26 points. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Over (44.5) in that Big Ten matchup as its top college football bet today.

The model is also high on the Knicks (-6) to cover against the Heat and the Under (231.5) in Pistons vs. 76ers. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. It also entered Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college football betting or NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet games at bet365 here:

Friday's top picks, best bets

Over 44.5 in Oregon vs. Minnesota

Knicks -6 vs. Heat

Under 231.5 in Pistons vs. 76ers

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595). Bet it at bet365 here:

Over 44.5 in Oregon vs. Minnesota

Oregon is approaching this number on its own this season, averaging 38.7 points per game. The Ducks have scored at least 50 points on three occasions, including a 56-10 win at Rutgers last month. Their offense is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who has 1,884 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. Minnesota gave up 41 points to Iowa at the end of October and 42 points to Ohio State at the beginning of October. The model has Oregon scoring 38 points on Friday night to help the Over cash in 69% of simulations. Bet Minnesota vs. Oregon at bet365 here:

Knicks -6 vs. Heat

New York will be without star guard Jalen Brunson (ankle) after he got hurt on Wednesday, but Miami is in a much worse position as far as injuries. The Heat are without injured All-Stars Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (ankle). New York had won seven consecutive home games to open the season prior to its loss to Orlando on Wednesday, but that was the second game of a back-to-back. The Knicks went 11-6 without Brunson last season, and the Heat set season highs with 21 turnovers and 29 fouls in a loss to Cleveland, which was missing three starters. The model has the Knicks winning by double digits, covering the spread 63% of the time.

Under 231.5 in Pistons vs. 76ers

Detroit and Philadelphia just met on Sunday, as the Pistons notched a 111-108 win in a low-scoring affair. The Pistons have three key players listed as game-time decisions in Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, while Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey are all out. Philadelphia will be playing without Joel Embiid and Paul George, so there will be significant offensive firepower missing on both rosters. The model has this adding up to another low-scoring game, with the Under hitting 57% of the time. Bet 76ers vs. Pistons at bet365 here:

Looking for Week 11 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Friday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.